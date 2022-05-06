Chris Rock Allegedly Calls Will Smith the ‘Softest N***a That Ever Rapped’ During Dave Chappelle’s First Show Since Attack – Report

Over a month after he was slapped by Will Smith, Chris Rock is opening up and joking about the situation, claiming he was smacked by one of the most docile MCs in rap history.

On Thursday night (May 5), Dave Chappelle returned to the stage for the first time since being attacked onstage at the Netflix Is Joke comedy festival by a person police have identified as 23-year-old Isiah Lee. According to TMZ, Dave was joined on the stage by Chris and both comedians joked about recently being attacked.

"At least you got smacked by someone of repute," Dave reportedly told Chris. "I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair."

Chris reportedly responded, "I got smacked by the softest nigga that ever rapped."

This is the second time in as many days that Chris has joked about the Will Smith slap. Chris was present at the Hollywood Bowl when Dave Chappelle was attacked toward the end of his set by Lee, who was reportedly brandishing a replica gun with a knife attached to it. During the aftermath of the situation, after Lee had been pummeled by security and dragged out of the venue, Chris made his way onstage and grabbed the mic from Dave.

"Is that Will Smith," Chris jokingly questioned.

XXL has reached out to Chris Rock's team for comment.

Dave Chappelle's attack has had the internet going nuts. Lee was initially arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The charges were later lessened to misdemeanor counts including possession of a weapon with intent to assault.

According to TMZ, Dave spoke with Lee after the attack to try and obtain a motive. Lee reportedly told the comedian the stunt was done to get attention for Lee's grandmother who is being forced out of her home due to gentrification.