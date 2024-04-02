Metro Boomin Says People Are Scared to Post His Album as Drake Feud Heats Up

Metro Boomin calls out people for being scared to share We Don't Trust You, his new album with Future.

On Monday (April 1), Metro hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and took a moment to call out the fearful bunch who aren't supporting his new project, We Don't Trust You.

"I see a lot of n***as been scared to post the album too," Metro wrote in the tweet below. "#IForgiveButIDon'tForget #WEDONTTRUSTYOU."

Metro's comments come after We Don't Trust You debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 on Sunday (March 31). The project moved 251,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, making it the biggest first-week sales for an album in 2024.

Future and Metro's "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar also took the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on Monday (April 1). The new track most notably includes Kung Fu Kenny taking shots at J. Cole and Drake. The track tallied 59.6 million streams, 5.6 million radio airplay audience impressions and sold 9,000 units.

"Sneak dissin', first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches," K-Dot raps. "I crash out, like, 'F**k rap,' this Melle Mell if I had to/Got two Ts with me, I'm snatchin' chains and burnin' tattoos, it's up/Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe/If he walk around with that stick, it ain't Andre 3K/Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/Muthaf**k the big three, n***a, it's just big me/N***a, bum, what? I'm really like that," K-Dot raps on the track.

J. Cole hasn't responded to the dig, but Drake has used some cryptic captions on social media to express his frustrations in the wake of hearing the song.

