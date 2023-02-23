Lil Wayne, DMX ‘Kant Nobody’ Lyrics

It looks like Lil Wayne is in album mode. The Young Money rapper just released his new single with the late DMX titled "Kant Nobody."

On Friday (Feb. 24), Weezy revealed a sign that Tha Carter VI may be dropping sooner than later by putting out the new track "Kant Nobody" with DMX and produced by Swizz Beatz. Tune and Swizz first teased the track on Wednesday (Feb. 22), on Instagram, sharing a promo for the new cut, which is scored by a sample of the Swizz Beatz-produced DMX track "Niggas Done Started Something."

Wayne is in his rap bag on the head-nodding banger. On the track, Weezy delivers punchlines after punchlines over a "Substitution" breakbeat and a sample of DMX's "Niggaz Done Started Something" from X's 1998 debut, It's Dark and Hell Is Hot.

"Best rapper, ex-trapper, dress dapper/Swizzy gave me a headbanga, a neck snappa," spits Weezy on the chorus, adding, "X-factor, make a rapper an Ex-ample/All I need is a beat with a DMX sample."

The new track is a good sign that Weezy's highly anticipated Tha Carter VI album is on the way. Last summer, he confirmed the album is coming soon during his performance Drake's Young Money Reunion concert. Dropping the album in the near future would be ideal for the rapper who recently announced he will be embarking on the Welcome to Tha Carter Tour in April.

Check Out the Full Lyrics to Lil Wayne and DMX's New Single "Kant Nobody" and Listen to the Track Below

INTRO (DMX and Lil Wayne):

Lovin' what you do, and doin' what you do

With the pure enjoyment of knowin' that you're the best at what you do (Okay)

Yo, couldn't nobody fuck with me then

Couldn't nobody fuck with me now, yo

Can't be serious, yo (What?)

Can't nobody, nobody, no-fuckin'-body (What, what, what?)

Fuck with me, with this rap shit, yo (What, what?)

Check it, I've been spittin' for 20 years (What, what?)

(What, what, what? Ayo)

(What, what, what, what?)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, hmm, uh

(What, what?)

VERSE 1 (Lil Wayne and DMX):

Sometimes I smile to hide the miles of my road travelled (What? Uh)

Shake my hand, it felt like you just touched a stove handle (What, what?)

Holy cow, fuck the cow, I want the whole cattle (What? Uh)

Gucci buffs on my eyes, look like solar panels (What, what?)

Leavin' bitches on their OWN, like the Oprah channel (What, what?)

Can't trust my shadow, that's a fact, I can't get overshadowed (What, uh, what?)

Draco' soundin' like it's coughin' from the smokin' barrel (What? Ayo)

No peace, no serenity, nigga (What, what?)

Break in your vicinity, nigga, like virginity, nigga (What? Ayo)

Ain't into these niggas, just family, like the Genovese, nigga (What, what?)

The Kennedys, nigga, all street niggas ain't in the streets, nigga (Yeah)

CHORUS (Lil Wayne and DMX):

Best rapper, ex-trapper, dress dapper (What, what?)

Swizzy gave me a head-banger, a neck-snapper (What? Ayo)

Ex-factor, make a rapper an example (What, what?)

All I need is a beat with a DMX sample (Ayo)

(What, what, what?)

(All I need is a beat with a DMX sample)

(Ayo, what, what, what? Ayo)

(All I need is—)

All, all I need is a beat with a DMX sample

VERSE 2 (Lil Wayne):

Say it with your chest, mama, say less, mama

Weezy F and the F is for F bomber

Yes, mama, I'ma eat you, like Jeff Dahmer

Say she on her period, let's make a mess, mama

Don't be on all of that, yeah, that's my twin, shit, alright

Don't hit my phone with all that "I'm just tappin' in" shit, alright

Fuck that friend shit, alright, I'm on my zen shit, alright

I'm on that DMT, I ain't on that DM shit, alright

Tryna get a B right now, I'm on my Em' shit, alright

I'm just Weezy Oui, on my "Excuse My French" shit, alright

Fuck that bitch, shit, alright

Red beam on a Nina, she wore lipstick tonight, bah, bah, bah, bah

CHORUS (Lil Wayne & DMX):

Best rapper, ex-trapper, dress dapper (What, what?)

Swizzy gave me a head-banger, a neck-snapper (What? Uh)

Ex-factor, make a rapper an example (What, what?)

All I need is a beat with a DMX sample (Uh)

POST-CHORUS (Lil Wayne and DMX):

Swizzy on the drum machine, I got the gun machine (What, what?)

That bitch go "Brr," it sound like bumblebees (What, what?)

Gun come with a magazine, long as a limousine (What, uh, what?)

You smell that decomp in the mornin', like some Jimmy Deans, ugh (What? Ayo)

CHORUS (Lil Wayne and DMX):

Best rapper, ex-trapper, dress dapper (What, what?)

Swizzy gave me a head-banger, a neck-snapper (What? Ayo)

(All I need is a beat with a DMX sample) (Ayo)

All I need is a beat with a DMX sample (What? Ayo)

OUTRO (DMX):

(Ayo)