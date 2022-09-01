Actress Stacey Dash Cries as She Says She Just Found Out DMX Died

Stacey Dash has just found out that DMX had died over a year ago. The Clueless actress cried over this revelation in an emotional TikTok video.

On Wednesday (Aug. 31), Stacey Dash shared on her Instagram and TikTok accounts a video of herself crying over the fact that she just learned that DMX had died more than a year ago. The 55-year-old star, who is a recovering drug addict herself, said she was ashamed that she didn't know the late Ruff Ryders rapper had passed away from a cocaine-induced heart attack in April of 2021.

"I am, today, six years and one month clean, and it breaks my heart," she said in the video while wiping her tears. “He lost to it. He lost to that demon of addiction. Please don’t lose."

Stacey revealed in the caption that she found out about DMX's death while listening to one of the rapper's songs on TikTok.

"I was strolling through #tiktok and found a #DMX song that has saved me many times," he wrote. "Suddenly it says #RIP i know I am late, i did not know he passed away, he #OD I am heartbroken - he was such a great guy." She also added the hashtags #devestated[sic], #staceydash #fyp and #sober.

Many fans were confused by Dash's emotional video and some were shocked at her just now finding out that DMX is no longer here on earth.

"To be fair, i'm pretty sure Stacey Dash's social media algorithm ain't prioritizing rapper news. She prolly over there scroll through nothing but My Pillow ads and Herschel Walker sharpening crayons," joked comedian Roy Woods Jr., alluding to the actress' unwavering alliance to the Republican Party.

"Stacey Dash is a cautionary tale of what happens when you turn your back on your people. She’s been in Black exile for the past 6 years, I’m not shocked she just found out," tweeted journalist Kayla Sutton-Meyer. "Black exile is like sending info into space. It takes light years to get to them."

It is kind of strange that Stacey Dash didn’t see any news reports about DMX's death since it was one of the biggest stories of 2021.

