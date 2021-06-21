Def Jam Recordings Paid $35,000 for DMX’s Funeral – Report

Def Jam Recordings, DMX's record label, covered the tab for the late rapper's funeral services with zero hesitation.

According to a report from TMZ on Monday (June 21), the label spent over $35,000 for X's memorial celebration. Apparently, Def Jam took responsibility for the bill DMX's family received from Brooks Memorial Home Inc. in X's hometown of Yonkers, N.Y.

Based on documents obtained by the outlet, the costs the label covered included transferring DMX to the funeral home, embalming fluid, the hearse and flowers. It's unclear how much the label sprung for the "Long Live DMX" pickup truck that transported the rhymer's body during his funeral procession.

The customized red casket, however, was $7,450. The total amount Def Jam paid was $35,228.13.

A memorial service for close friends and family of DMX was held on April 24 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Due to COVID-19, the public was not allowed to attend, however, the memorial was streamed online. The following day, on April 25, a private funeral was held for X's family at a church.

DMX shook the hip-hop world with his death on April 9 following a reported drug overdose that led to a heart attack on April 2. Prior to the announcement of X's passing being revealed, reports emerged that he had very little brain activity and was in a vegetative state. After undergoing tests to determine X's brain functionality, which doctors claim didn't appear to improve, his family revealed the tragic news to the masses.

Def Jam also shared a statement at the time on the passing of their longtime artist: "Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees are deeply and profoundly saddened by the loss of our brother Earl 'DMX' Simmons. DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world. His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him. DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever."

Preceding X's death, a posthumous album from the veteran MC arrived on May 28. Exodus, an album that DMX had worked on prior to his passing, was released via Def Jam and features appearances from Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, The LOX, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Moneybagg Yo, Bono and more.

XXL has reached out to Brooks Memorial Home Inc. and a rep for DMX for a comment.