Lil Uzi Vert Appears to Address Using Nitrous Oxide on New Song ‘We Good’

Lil Uzi Vert seems to address their use of nitrous oxide on the new song "We Good," which is featured on the release of their Eternal Atake 2 album.

Lil Uzi Vert Comes Clean on New Album

Once midnight hit on Friday (Nov. 1), Lil Uzi Vert's fourth studio album, Eternal Atake 2, arrived. Fans were surprised last week when Uzi began the rollout with a new track titled "Uzi The Earthling! (TV Show Theme)," which sounds like a vintage sitcom theme song from the 1950s or 1960s. On the album opener "We Good," the Philadelphia rapper appears to open up about using nitrous oxide. Uzi was seen on video inhaling what was thought to be nitrous from a balloon while in the studio over the summer.

"They said I was lost, they thought I was a dead guy/I was on the NOS," he raps on the track. NOS is a slang term for nitrous.

In August, a video circulating on social media showed Lil Uzi Vert in the studio working on some new music. He was shown inhaling air from an orange balloon as friends around him used a canister on the table to fill up their own balloons. Now that Eternal Atake 2 has dropped, that moment caught on camera in the studio could have been from recording sessions for the album. "My son is back, we got Uzi back!" the person holding the camera calls out. "Yes sir," Uzi responds.

At the time, fans were concerned about Uzi's well-being. "No wonder his music so trash now nitrous fried his brain smh," one fan commented on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another wrote, "Put the gas down, gah dayum."

The "gas" refers to the new nickname Galaxy Gas that has become associated with the trend that involves people breathing in whipped cream dispensers that contain nitrous oxide to get a brief high. Galaxy Gas is an Atlanta-based kitchen company that sells high-quality whipped cream chargers and dispensers. People have adopted the company name to become synonymous with huffing nitrous. Breathing in whipped cream dispensers has been known as whippets in the past.

Several rappers have been seen on camera this year using nitrous oxide including Baby Kia and Skrilla. In August, Ye was accused of having a nitrous oxide addiction by his former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos, who claimed a dentist got the rapper hooked on the gas.

