Kodak Black Takes a Vacation on a Boat in Italy While His Lawyer Goes to Court Hearing

Kodak Black is not letting his legal case stress him out. During a status conference on his felony drug case, his lawyer revealed to the court that Kodak is out on a boat in Italy.

Kodak Black Is on a Boat While His Attorney Attends His Court Hearing

According to a Local10.com report, published today (Aug. 11), a status hearing was held in Broward County, Fla., in regards to Kodak Black's felony drug case. Although the South Florida rapper wasn't required to appear, his attorney Bradford Cohen informed the court that his client was on a boat in Capri, Italy, "enjoying himself."

Read More: Kodak Black Pays for Vacation for Burger King Employee

Why Is Kodak Black Caught Up in a Legal Case?

Yak's status conference is related to his June arrest for skipping out on a drug test, which violated the conditions of his pretrial release. He was subsequently released on $175,000 bond.

The 26-year-old rhymer was initially arrested on July 16, 2022, on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription in addition to driving with an expired driver’s license and tags. He was released on $75,000 bond. Then, back in February of 2023, a warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed a drug screening. A judge allowed him to spend 30 days in a drug-rehab facility.

Kodak Black Had a Medical Emergency

Although Kodak is enjoying himself in Italy, it appeared he suffered a medical emergency last week.

On Aug. 3, TikTok user ashmillernarian posted a video on the platform that shows EMTs rushing the "Zeze" rhymer into a hospital on a stretcher. In the clip, Kodak appeared to be conscious and has one arm covering his eyes and one leg lifted up. He is pushed through the entrance past nearly a dozen people. "Y'all Pray for Yak," is written over the video, which is captioned with the hashtags, "#OD #KodakBlack #Prayers #Fyp #BrowardHealth."

It's unclear what his medical emergency was but it looks like Kodak Black is OK and having fun on a boat in Italy.