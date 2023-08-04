Video Shows Kodak Black Being Wheeled Into Hospital on Stretcher

Video has surfaced that shows Kodak Black being wheeled into the hospital on a stretcher.

Kodak Black Hospitalized

On Thursday night (Aug. 3), TikTok user ashmillernarian shared video on the platform that shows EMTs rushing Kodak Black into a hospital on a stretcher. In the clip below, the rapper appears to be conscious and has one arm covering his eyes and one leg lifted up. He is pushed through the entrance past nearly a dozen people. "Y'all Pray for Yak," is written over the video, which is captioned with the hashtags, "#OD #KodakBlack #Prayers #Fyp #BrowardHealth."

Kodak Faces Backlash for New Song

After surrendering to police after missing a drug screening back in June, Kodak Black most recently made headlines for collaborating with 6ix9ine on the new song "Skaka Laka" and the backlash he's received for the duet with the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper-federal informant. Kodak addressed the backlash during a recent performance at 2023 Rolling Loud Miami.

"I got it," Kodak Black told the crowd during a break in the action in the video below. "You know these rap n***as, you know these f**k n***as like, 'Damn, Yak to the'...I ain't no follower. I come as I am. It be like, n***as be wanting somebody to do it to 'em, for feal for real. It's like these n***as be ready to die or some s**t. They mad at something. They hate themselves."

See video of Kodak Black being admitted into a hospital below.

Watch Kodak Black Being Wheeled Into the Hospital on a Stretcher