Kodak Black Pays for Vacation for Burger King Employee Slapped By Angry Customer

Kodak Black is doing good deeds for others from behind bars.

On Thursday (Aug. 6), Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, confirmed in an Instagram post that the Florida rapper is covering the cost of an all-expenses paid trip for a Pennsylvania Burger King employee, who was recently slapped in the face by an enraged customer.

"https://theblast.com/c/kodak-black-burger-king-slap-kid-viral-adrien-broner-free-boxing-lessons-all-expenses-paid-vacation @kodakblack and @adrienbroner aka the champ got together to get this kid right!! No more getting slapped up. This kids coming back to work deeboed up..."my pops wants me to ask for my bike back"..."what bike" lets see someone come after the kid after AB trains him! @blast great article ," Cohen posted on Instagram.

Kodak added, "We Gonna Get This Kid Right ."

On Monday (Aug. 3), a video of the male employee being assaulted began circulating via social media and eventually went viral. Apparently, the customer was upset and began yelling at the worker about confronting another employee at the fast-food restaurant. In the clip, the man can be seen shouting at the employee, who is at the register, and then slaps him across the face.

"She needs to get the fuck out of here before I get her put in jail for the rest of her life," the man said, likely referring to the other employee.

According to a report from The Blast this afternoon, after being informed of the video while on a call with his attorney, Kodak made the decision to treat the employee to a getaway. The former 2016 XXL Freshman told Bradford Cohen that he wants to "get that kid right" and pay for a trip of the employee's choice. The man can travel anywhere in the world thanks to Kodak's generosity.

However, Kodak Black isn't the only celebrity to help the employee. The outlet reports that Kodak asked his attorney to reach out to his friend, professional boxer Adrien Broner, to see if he would pay it forward as well. Broner has offered to give the employee free boxing lessons.

According to TMZ, the customer who slapped the Burger King employee has been fired from his job at Harbor Freight Tools. He has also been charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.