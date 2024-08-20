Kodak Black Says He’s ‘Lonely AF’ in Heartbreaking Instagram Post

Kodak Black says he's "lonely af" in a heartbreaking new post on his Instagram Story.

On Monday (Aug. 19), Kodak Black shared a sad message on his Instagram Story and admitted to his fans that he was going through it.

"Now I understand nobody give af about me if I ain't paying," Yak wrote with a heartbreak emoji. "Lonely af [as f**k] out here bro."

It's unclear what disappointment Yak is referring to, but the sad update comes after the Florida rapper shared a troubling video on his Instagram Stories in July. In the post, Yak is seen holding a handful of pills and reveals he's about to "glitch right quick." Prior to that statement, he had been speaking in the video about how "healthy" he feels.

Kodak Black Has Had a Rough Year

Kodak Black has definitely had some difficulties this year. After facing a drug possession arrest back in December of 2023, Yak spent the New Year in jail. He was able to get the charge dismissed earlier this year. When he was released in February, Yak was captured on video throwing rocks at reporters. In April, he shared a video on Instagram telling fans he'd be taking a break from his Percocet habit.

"I remember a point of my life when I was chewing a lot of percs," Yak had said. "Bro, I'm proud of myself. I never been this happy in my life."

On the positive side, Kodak also became the father of a new child back in February.

Check out Kodak Black's post below.

Kodak Black IG Kodakblack/Instagram loading...