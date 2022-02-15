Kodak Black Responds to DreamDoll Saying He Will Never Be Her Man – ‘What About What Yak Want?’

If Kodak Black wants to shoot his shot at a woman via social media, he's proven time again that he will. However, his recent attempt at expressing interest in DreamDoll—which wouldn't be a first—was rejected.

At some point last night (Feb. 14), Kodak went on Instagram Live to sound off on DreamDoll curving the advances he made towards her via IG on Valentine's Day. Yak wasn't pleased with Dream's rejection, which he deduced online that she feels like she's too good to date him following the success she's achieved in her career so far. Kodak also alleged the two had some sort of romance in the past.

"Me and shorty had like a little history and shit like throwback and shit before she had any kind of motion and then girls like they forget, they get them a few dollars and they feel like they over you," he said on the livestream.

Kodak briefly ranted about women wearing fake jewelry and inexpensive clothing and then changed the topic to discuss DreamDoll once more and also spoke on Yung Miami of the City Girls.

Yak has had issues with Miami in the past after expressing interest in her last year that ultimately ended with the involvement of her daughter's father, producer Southside, and also threatened to harm her while she was pregnant in 2019. He later apologized for his actions. Thus, Kodak explained why he offered an apology to the South Florida rhymer.

On a separate note, Kodak still insisted that because he doesn't feel that neither Dream nor Miami's music is all that great, they should hook up with him sexually.

"I struck a nerve back then like, and basically told her and the other chick like, 'Y’all gotta let me smash ’cause the music a little trash,'" he shared. "'Y’all gotta let me bust,' you heard me? I already know what y’all on."

Appearing to be referring to solely DreamDoll, Kodak continued, "You ain't finna come over here and get what you want and I don't get me none...What about me? What about what Yak wants? Nigga always tryna make sure everybody satisfied, everybody happy and shit. What about Yak? You heard me?"

Kodak could be referring to himself and Dream collabing together, but he didn't specify.

The "Super Gremlin" artist went on to say that ever since he was pardoned by former president Donald Trump and released from prison in 2020, Dream has gotten more attractive. This seemingly explains Yak expressing his feelings towards her in the social media post, which comes about five years after he made a song dedicated to Dream called "Dream Doll" back in 2017.

Nonetheless, before Kodak went on Instagram Live, he shared a since-deleted set of photos of himself and Dream from a video shoot where the Florida rapper is seen tying DreamDoll's sneaker. The post is what sparked the livestream.

In the caption of the image, Yak wrote, "I'll Tie Yo Shows & Open Yo Doors," adding a heart-face emoji. "I Wanna Show You Shit I Ain't Shown Before !!! I Wanna Hold Yo Hand , B Yo Friend B4 Yo Man."

"I Wanna Tell You Shit I Ain't Never Said," he added, closing out the post with the hashtags #HeartBreakKodak, #ValentineMassacre and #HBK.

The Bronx, N.Y. native replied to the upload, "THIS WAS BTS FROM MY VIDEO SHOOT GUESS I DONT KNOW WHY HE POSTING THAT TODAY." She went on to type, "YOU WILL NEVER BE MY MAN KODAK PLEASE STOP."

Kodak, who recently celebrated a milestone of one year of freedom from prison, has made quite a few headlines for himself in recent weeks, including appearing to have sex while at an NHL game last month and stealing a pickled sausage from a gas station.

Most recently, he was involved in an altercation outside of Justin Bieber's Super Bowl party in Los Angeles, which ended in four people being shot, one of which was Kodak, who was hit in the leg.

Based on a recent report, Kodak was released from the hospital last night.

Check out Kodak Black's full Instagram Live video below.