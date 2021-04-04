Southside Calls Out Kodak Black, Gives Location to Fight – Watch

It looks like Southside's beef with Kodak Black is being reheated.

On Sunday (April 4), Kodak appeared to start things back up when he inexplicably mentioned Southside's girlfriend, Yung Miami, on his Instagram Live and wrote out her government name in the comments. "Caresha Brownlee," Kodak wrote on IG Live. He then pinned her name in the comments.

Shortly afterward, the 808 Mafia cofounder then hopped on his own Instagram Story to diss Kodak. "Yak, you still a bitch," said the platinum producer in the clip. Sizzle goes on to say he wants to fight Kodak and revealed he would be in the "Tunnel Vision" rapper's area soon. "We can bump, too," Southside added. "I'll be back in Miami in a week. Pull up wherever, we can bump. Don't bring no security."

In follow-up videos, Southside continued to taunt Kodak. "These niggas is not in the trenches every day," he added. "I know them niggas you running around with. Them niggas some hoes, bruh."

The two artists have a history of having issues with each other. Kodak previously had a relationship with Southside's girlfriend and the mother of his son, City Girls rapper Yung Miami. After Kodak went to jail in 2018, and Yung Miami became pregnant by Southside, Yak dissed Yung Miami in a freestyle, rapping, "I bought Yung Miami a ring, she wanted 808 baby/When I see her, I'ma hit that bitch in her stomach/The way I keep my shit too real, they say I'm fucking up my money."

Southside fired back, snapping on Instagram, "Hey, somebody tell Kodak suck a dick. How ”bout that? Get out of jail first, pussy." Kodak apologized a short time later.

Southside has been on one as of late, as he recently made headlines for dissing his father after the patriarch went at him online. He also recently dissed Lil Uzi Vert, who is currently dating Yung Miami's City Girls groupmate JT, and claimed he stopped the Philadelphia rapper from getting robbed. Last month, Southside was arrested on a gun charge in South Florida.

