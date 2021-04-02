Southside Says He Saved Lil Uzi Vert From Getting Robbed by Offset

After implanting a 10-carat pink diamond onto his forehead, Lil Uzi Vert inadvertently put a target on his head from opps. Now, record producer Southside claims he prevented the 26-year-old rapper from being robbed by a Migos rhymer.

On Thursday (April 1), following a tension-filled Instagram Live between Yung Miami and Lil Uzi, in which the two rappers addressed the strained relationship they've acquired since JT and Uzi began dating publicly, Southside, who shares a child with City Girls rapper Yung Miami, stepped in to defend Miami's honor. Amid Southside's heated statements, he revealed he prevented Offset and others from robbing Uzi.

"I'm the same nigga that saved you from getting robbed from Offset and them, nigga don't forget that," Southside disclosed. "I'm the same nigga. I was the only nigga that had blicks on me nigga. I'm the same nigga that kept you from getting your jewelry took."

The 808 Mafia member didn't give any timeframe as to when the alleged attempted robbery occurred or if the other Migos members were involved in the alleged heist.

Elsewhere in the video, which is no longer available on Southside's social media account, the 32-year-old producer encouraged Uzi to avoid any potential issues between the two women rappers, saying, "If you don't like my bitch, don't like my bitch. Let them do them. I don't get in they shit. We don't get in they problems. Stay the little weirdo you is, nigga. Keep rocking purses, keep doing that bitch shit you doing. I ain't with none of that playin', bro. None of that, none of that playing."

South's comments come after Uzi and Yung Miami, born Caresha Brownlee, got into a seemingly heated conversation on Instagram Live last night. In the clips shared on IG, Uzi can be heard saying, "Caresha, it ain't even about that ’cause you know I ain't ever gotta see you like you don't ever gotta see me." Lil Uzi's comments follow the "Pussy Talk" rapper insisting she's OK with her and Uzi not being friends. While JT's face doesn't appear on the livestream, her voice can be heard attempting to coax Uzi off the phone. The IG Live then comes to a close after the "Chrome Heart Tags" rhymer informs JT that she isn't getting on the Live chat.

In an Instagram Live that took place last month, Miami and JT first alluded to issues between the 2016 XXL Freshman and Yung Miami. "Ever since Uzi cussed me out, I don't play with him," Yung Miami started. "Uzi cleared me, bitch. He said, 'Bitch, I don't know you.' And I said, 'OK.'"

JT admitted to being in the middle of their issues, then told Miami, "I'ma take your side. But I'ma tell you you wrong and I'ma beg you to apologize to him later." That portion about Uzi starts at the 12:00-minute mark.

Southside isn't the only person to take offense to Uzi's tone when speaking to Yung Miami. Twitter users who tuned in to the chat expressed their concerns, writing statements like, "Lol don't talk to Caresha like dat." To this, Uzi replied, "That's my gf bestie I was playin with her that's my family."

JT also confirmed that Uzi was joking in a tweet she drafted yesterday. "All y'all want is a show!," the Quality Control Music rhymer typed. "NOBODY ain't gone do shit to nobody! He was joking fuck who don't believe it y'all chop lives up, do the most for post I'm glad y'all got entertainment."

It's possible Uzi and Yung Miami were playing a fun April Fool's Day prank on their followers, which got taken too seriously.

On April 1, JT continued to weigh in on the social media circus surrounding the events with a tweet that read, "Y'all just like him extra as fuck, please go ’head." A fan replied to her tweet, writing, "Naaa it's just you needa control him you was a lil to calm to it." In a final reply, before wrapping up this conversation, the 28-year-old Miami native added, "I wasn't about to give y'all a show he already was doing it I put him in his place politely but you know if y'all don't have a story y'all make one."

A similar interaction took place between JT and another set of fans who questioned why she didn't do more to gain control over the talk between her two loved ones.

Since Twitter erupted into a fire pit of City Girls fans questioning JT's character and loyalty to her group member, JT has opted to close down her Twitter account until further notice.

See Every XXL Freshman Cover Since 2007