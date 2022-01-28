Kodak Black claims he stole a single pickled sausage from a gas station and offered an explanation as to why he did it.

Yesterday (Jan. 27), Yak posted a photo on his Instagram Story of himself holding a sole Tijuana Mama Pickled Sausage. At the bottom of the post he wrote the caption, "Stole This Bih Out Da Gas Station. Had To See If I Still Had It." He added a variety of different emojis.

A Google search reveals that a single Tijuana Mama Pickled Sausage cost ranges between $1.49 and $1.89. If he, or anyone else, was wondering, it appears Kodak does indeed still have it in him.

Kodak Black steals gas station kodakblack via Instagram loading...

The "ZEZE" rapper has found himself in a whirlwind of headlines over the last few months. Last October, a video surfaced online of him grabbing his mother's butt. He later defended it.

In December of last year, an incredibly awkward interview he did reacting to his "Super Gremlin" single went viral. At the end of the month, he caught backlash for a photo of his son behind a woman appearing to twerk.

Most recently, he made everyone think he was having sex in a box seat during an NHL game with Florida rapper Vvsnce.

Despite all this, however, Kodak's "Super Gremlin" has been storming up the charts to where it currently sits at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. It is unclear whether or not a remix for the track is coming, but rumor has it there is a remix and it has a massive feature on it. Currently, though, it remains unconfirmed if the new version even exists in the first place.