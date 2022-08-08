Kim Kardashian Is Demanding Kanye West Delete ‘Skete Davidson Dead’ Post

Kim Kardashian is reportedly upset over Kanye West's faux Pete Davidson death announcement on Instagram and is demanding he remove the post.

On Monday (Aug. 8), DailyMail reported that sources close to the socialite tell them Kim is livid over Ye's most recent antic.

"Kim won’t stand for this. She is demanding that Kanye take the post down, but he won’t," the source told the publication. "She has been vigorously defending Pete. She’ll never get back together with Kanye over the way he’s treated the people she loves and respects. She has tried incredibly hard to have a good co-parenting situation for the children."

"[Kim] won’t stand for this type of behavior from him," the source added. However, according to DM, Ye won't take the post down.

As of press time, the post remains on Instagram. XXL has reached out to Kim Kardashian's team for comment.

Kanye West was trending on Twitter this morning after he posted a faux New York Times article with the headline "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28" on Instagram.

Ye also took a swipe at Kid Cudi adding, "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers," a reference to Cudder recently walking off stage at Rolling Loud Miami after items were thrown at him.

Kanye West's jabs come in the wake of news that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian has split with Pete Davidson after nine months, and reports that Ye's frequent collaborator Mike Dean was removed from Cudi's upcoming Moon Man's Landing festival.

In the midst of all this, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are still going through divorce proceedings. Kanye West's fifth divorce attorney recently stepped down citing their irretrievably broken attorney-client relationship.