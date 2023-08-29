See Why These Kendrick Lamar Album Covers Now Have Eminem’s Face All Over Them

All of Kendrick Lamar's album covers have received an Eminem-inspired facelift.

Fan Reimagines Kendrick Lamar Album Covers

On Monday (Aug. 28), Reddit user u/AlvinFlang5 shared a post on the Kendrick Lamar Reddit page, which shows all five of the rap stars album covers for Section.80, Good kid, m.A.A.d city, To Pimp a Butterfly, DAMN. and Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers with an Eminem-inspired twist. Section.80 has been renamed Section Shady and shows images of pills and a bloody knife. The Good Kid, m.A.A.d City redo features an old photo of Em and his mother along with the new title Good kid, m.A.A.d Mommy.

The To Pimp a Butterfly alteration shows Dr. Dre surrounded by a bunch of Eminem look-alikes, while DAMN. has been renamed F**k and shows an image of Slim Shady with his hands resting on his head. The Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers update features a throwback photo of Eminem with his daughter Hailie.

Donald Trump Appears on Famous Rap Album Covers

The fan art Kendrick Lamar-Eminem mash-ups come on the heels of people adding Donald Trump's mugshot onto famous rap album covers including Kanye West's The Life of Pablo, Playboi Carti's Whole Lotta Red, 2Pac's Me Against the World and others.

