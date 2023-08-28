Donald Trump’s Mugshot Is Being Edited Onto Famous Rap Album Covers

People are editing Donald Trump's mugshot onto famous rap album covers at the heels of the 45th president being arrested and released on bail in Georgia.

Donald Trump's Mugshot Is Edited Onto Famous Hip-Hop Covers

According to a report from Insider on Aug. 25, a few people on Twitter have shared images of Donald Trump's mugshot on famous hip-hop album covers, which can all be seen below. One user who goes by gangstagoofyy photoshopped two different mugshots of Donald Trump on Kanye West's artwork for The Life of Pablo. A second Twitter user, quebecween, also shared an image of Trump's mugshot being edited onto Tyler, the Creator's Igor.

Meanwhile, another user named yeatisass posted a fake album cover of Playboi Carti's Whole Lotta Red which included the politician's infamous mugshot. Other individuals on the social media platform have seen Donald Trump's mugshot as artistic inspiration too.

"I criticize Trump, but this mugshot is GANGSTA!" one user wrote while sharing an image of the former president's mugshot. "ALBUM COVER VIBES [fire emoji]"

Another person typed under a Griselda-styled album cover with Trump's mugshot: "New Trump mugshot means new Griselda cover just dropped."

On Aug. 25, a fake Donald Trump-created rap song called "First Day Out" also made its rounds on social media after he was released on bail. In the record, which can be heard below, Donald Trump raps about his current dealings with the law.

Donald Trump Gets Hit With 13 Charges

On Aug. 24, Donald Trump received 13 charges which included violating Georgia's RICO Act, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to impersonate a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, false statements and writings and filing false documents, to name a few, in connection with his attempt to illegally win the 2020 election.

Take a look at some album covers that include Donald Trump's mugshot below.

See Donald's Trump Mugshot Edited Onto Some Famous Rap Album Covers