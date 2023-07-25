Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Cancel Doggystyle Anniversary Concerts in Los Angeles to Help Support Writer’s Guild Strike

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have decided to cancel their Doggystyle 30th anniversary concerts in Los Angeles in support of the ongoing Writer's Guild of America strike.

Snoop Dogg Announces Show Cancelations

On Tuesday (July 25), Snoop Dogg regretfully announced to fans on Instagram that his two Doggystyle 30th anniversary shows scheduled to take place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in October have been nixed.

"We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show," Snoop Dogg shared in a statement via Instagram. "We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG/AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work."

The Concerts Were Initially Postponed

News of the shows' cancelation comes nearly two months after Snoop Dogg announced they would be postponing the shows in support of the Writer's Guild Strike. Initially scheduled to take place on June 26 and June 27, the Doggfather revealed the shows would be pushed back to Oct. 20 and Oct. 21. According to TMZ, Snoop and Dre also sent food trucks to striking workers at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. It is unclear if Snoop has any other plans to celebrate three decades of his debut album Doggystyle.