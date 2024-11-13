Joe Budden Thinks Young Thug Would Be a Fool to Turn His Back on Gunna

Joe Budden insists it would be foolish for Young Thug to turn his back on Gunna due to principle.

Joe Budden Weighs In on Young Thug and Gunna Drama

On Tuesday (Nov. 12), the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast premiered on streaming platforms. During the episode, the hosts discuss Young Thug's social media post shared over the weekend where he dissed Gunna. The post was deleted a short time after it was put up and there has been speculation it might have been the work of a hacker. Joe accused Thugga of playing both sides when it comes to Wunna.

"This is why I hate this principle n*ggas," Joe says in the clip below. "Now, you conveniently speak to him when you want. I'm not f**king with you because of my principles. If you got principles, don't speak to him."

The hosts address Young Thug's request in his plea deal to be able to speak with Gunna, and the possible motive behind the move, with Joe saying it would be a foolish on Thug's part to cut ties with his cash cow. Joe also asserted that the two rappers do not have to speak to each other to complete their contractual obligations.

"All this principle and moral sh*t, I'm sick of it," Joe added. "N*ggas is out here doing sh*t for the dollar that's better than them. I've been fighting trial with the most high-priced lawyers in the universe, I'm taking care of a million n*ggas. You would be a fool to turn down your top-tier act or say 'Yo, I'm standing on principle I'm not taking a dollar from you.'"

What Is the Status of Young Thug and Gunna's Relationship?

Gunna has been a hip-hop pariah since taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case last December, with many rappers calling Wunna a rat. Young Thug was mum on the topic while in jail, which only added fuel to the speculation. Thug did, however, request he be able to keep in contact with Gunna in the stipulations of his own plea agreement in October.

Young Thug added more confusion to the situation when he shared a tweet dissing Gunna over the weekend that read, "Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don't know u my guy." Thug has yet to confirm or deny the validity of the since-deleted post only leading to more head-scratching from fans.

Check out Joe Budden weighing in on the Young Thug and Gunna saga below.

Watch Joe Budden Assert Young Thug Would Be a Fool to Drop Gunna