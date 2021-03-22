The Best Instrument Solos You’ll Hear on Hip-Hop Songs

A thoroughbred instrument solo on a hip-hop song can take it from satisfactory to superior with the quickness. Whether cooked up from scratch in the studio or crafted due to some production magic, the effectively golden move can really stretch a song into its peak form.

Throughout hip-hop history, guitars have always been go-tos for magical foundations. Take for instance Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album cut “Devil in A New Dress.” There are no downfalls of that unsparing gem, but the best part is easily Mike Dean shredding his electric guitar before Rick Ross drops in to lay down some big boss bars.

Speaking of guitars, the string board is also the tool of choice for the outro on Childish Gambino’s song “The Worst Guys” with Chance The Rapper. The track is placed early on the rapper's Because The Internet album at No. 5. However, with producer Ludwig Göransson’s unblemished arrangement, you’ll still be thinking about the sublime solo toward the end of the project.

Just like rap and rock, hip-hop and jazz genres meet in the middle like the letter H too. Certain artists like Ty Dolla $ign almost always utilize something like horns to help fortify what’s already been designed. For Ty’s 2013 Beach House 2 cut “Float,” he drafted producer Terrace Martin to compose a heavenly saxophone solo for the outro of the euphoric record.

The list goes on and today, XXL brings it to life. Here are 20 standing ovation-worthy instrument solos on hip-hop songs.