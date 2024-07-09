Former Fyre Fest Organizer Billy McFarland Has Been the Guy in Charge of Connecting Donald Trump With Rappers – Report

Former Fyre Fest organizer Billy McFarland is reportedly the guy helping to connect Donald Trump with rappers.

Former Fyre Fest Organizer Billy McFarland Helps Donald Trump Link With Rappers

On Monday (July 8), Rolling Stone reported that Billy McFarland—who organized the infamous and disastrous Fyre Festival and was later sentenced to six years in federal prison for fraud—has been connecting Trump with rappers. A source close to Detroit rapper Icewear Veezo confirmed with the publication that McFarland reached out to them on behalf of Trump, and said the former president wanted to link up with Veezo at an upcoming rally in the Motor City. McFarland also took credit for Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow's appearance at a Trump rally in the Bronx back in May.

"I just love bringing different people together," McFarland told Angela Yee of the experience in an interview earlier in June.

The source close to Veezo also claimed McFarland helped set up a June 15 meeting between Trump, Veezo and rapper Peezy. Veezo additionally met with Trump in Detroit's 180 Church for an "undisclosed time" where he got to speak to him privately. Trump also met with OT7 Quanny while in Philadelphia, though Quanny's managers couldn't recall whether McFarland was the one that connected them.

Benny The Butcher Claims He Turned Down Meeting With Trump

Another rapper not discussed in the story above was Benny The Butcher, who despite expressing support for Trump in the past did not meet with the former president when asked. Back in February, The Butcher wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he, "Turned down a meeting with 45 last week." 45 was a likely reference to Trump being the 45th president.

Plenty of other rappers have shown support for Trump during the lead-in to the upcoming election, including Kodak Black, Lil Pump, Sexyy Red and others.