Finesse2Tymes’ Sex Tape Leaks, Fans React to Explicit Video

A sex tape featuring Finesse2Tymes has leaked on social media and fans are having a field day commenting on the explicit video.

On Tuesday (May 16), a video derived from Finesse2Tymes' girlfriend's OnlyFans account that features Finesse2Tymes and the woman having sex made its way to Twitter. In the sex tape, the "Back End" rapper is only wearing a robe and has his girlfriend bent over a couch going to town. People on Twitter have been going in with comments about the explicit video.

"Don’t ever in your life put a Finesse2tymes sex tape on my timeline! Tf. Wrong with y’all," one person questioned.

"Why would you all bring a video of Finesse2Tymes hiking his leg up and flashing his breast to my timeline?" another Twitter user commented.

"Finesse2Tymes sex look like it stank so bad," another post reads.

Finesse2Tymes' girlfriend, who goes by the handle @fngshugga on Twitter, has commented on the leaked video.

"Now look it’s cool for me to post us don’t go on there screen recording my shid and letting people see it for the free 99. Kindly take that video down!" she tweeted on Wednesday morning (May 17).

The video comes on the heels of Finesse2Tymes showing off all three of his girlfriends in an Instagram post on Mother's Day. Finesse2Tymes previously spoke about dating three women at the same time during an interview on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast back in March.

See More Reactions to Finesse2Tymes' Sex Tape Below