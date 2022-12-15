Druski Admits His Fear of YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Druski is famous for poking fun at people on social media. However, the comedian has admitted that after he poked fun at YoungBoy Never Broke Again, he's now fearful of the Louisiana rapper.

During his interview with The Pivot Podcast, which aired Tuesday (Dec. 13), Druski disclosed to host Fred Taylor that he's afraid of NBA YoungBoy after he clowned him on his Instagram Live back in October.

"Man, nervous as hell I ain't gonna lie," he told Taylor at the 55-minute mark in the video below. "YoungBoy is one of them ones, he put that fear in your heart for real. He don't play that bullshit."

"He's this big though, bro," Taylor replied, while using hand to imply that YB is a short guy.

"I ain't even seen him in person yet," Druski shot back, to which Taylor responded, "He's a little little man."

"Yeah, that gun big," Druski quipped. "That gun big. Them bullets big...knock your ass back."

When Taylor suggested that he should meet NBA YoungBoy and explain to him that he was only playing a character, Druski rejected his advice.

"Fuck that," he said. "The CEO, man. See the CEO is smart, OK? I ain't stupid. I ain't gonna play myself."

What Druski may be referring to is his hilarious interaction with NBA YoungBoy on Instagram Live when he tried to sign him to his fictional record label Coulda Been Records. During their chat, Druski, as the CEO of the label, tried to convince YB to join his roster. When The Last Slimento creator asked for a 90-10 deal from him, Druski rejected him.

However, later on, things went sour, when Druski poked fun at his wife Jazlyn Mychelle, who recently gave birth to YoungBoy's 10th child. In the candid vlog, the couple goes on to measure each other's height. In a since-deleted comment on a blog that reposted the YB's video about his car being vandalized, Druski wrote, "Bitch look like me," along with a crying laughing emoji.

Druski makes joke about NBA YoungBoy's fiancee. druski/Instagram loading...

That's when somebody from Never Broke Again LLC, responded with a not-so kind remark to the comedian. "@druski this why y'all niggas be dying," the person wrote.

Since then, it appears as if Druski is making sure he avoids ever bumping into NBA YoungBoy. Hopefully, the two men can reconcile and become friends.

Watch Druski's Interview With The Pivot Podcast Below