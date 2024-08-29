Drake Roasts Joe Budden for Doing a ‘Double Gun Finger’ Pose in Old Photo

Drake decides to post an old photo of Joe Budden on Instagram and roast him for striking a "double gun finger" pose.

Drake Roasts Joe Budden in Instagram Post

On Thursday (Aug. 29), Drake shared a carousel of photos on Instagram and took a moment to respond to the long-running joke about the duck face he often strikes in his selfies. The 6 God's latest collection of photos also included an old pic of his longtime rival Joe Budden, who could be seen hitting a squat and holding up some finger guns.

The picture was included right beside a photo of famous gaming YouTuber Duke Dennis, and it's presumed Drake was blaming Budden and Duke for his duck face. After a fan noted Budden's unique pose in the comments, Drizzy took a moment to troll his nemesis.

"Double gun finger dip down is zaney," Drake commented, before adding, "He’s headed back to the all inclusive and about to order a martini shaken not stirred casino royale a*s pose in the Shawn Marion shorts."

Drake and Joe Budden Have Had a Tumultuous Relationship for Years

Drake eviscerating Budden shouldn't come as a surprise considering their tumultuous relationship over the years. Their longstanding beef hit a boiling point back in 2023 when Drake tore into Budden after the latter criticized Drizzy's For All the Dogs album. Drake called him a failure, and Budden responded soon after to criticize Drizzy for being immature.

"@champagnepapi you'll grow up sooner or later," Joe Budden typed. "Father time is undefeated."

Most recently, Budden said in June that he was partially responsible for taking down Drake along with Kendrick Lamar and Pusha T.

Check out Drake's IG post and check out his comments below.

See Drake's IG Post WIth the Joe Budden Photo

See Drake Roast Joe Budden for Doing a "Double Gun Finger" Pose in an Old Photo

Drake comment champagnepapi/Instagram loading...