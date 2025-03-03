The Grammys, Super Bowl and Oscars Have Allowed Drake to Be Called a Pedophile With No Proof

At this point, Drake is more than likely reconsidering his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar. K-Dot's "Not Like Us," which references Drake as a child predator, has been the elephant tusk-sized thorn in Drizzy's side since its release, and things have only gotten worse, culminating with the Canadian rap star being called a pedophile on some of music's biggest stages.

The 2025 Oscars took place on Sunday (March 2). While the coveted awards show celebrates acting accomplishments, writers still squeezed in a joke about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef via host Conan O'Brien.

"Well, we're halfway through the show, which means it's time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile," O'Brien told the crowd during a break in the action.

The joke's writer even apparently had a $50 bet on the line that the quip would hit with the audience.

The Oscars joke of course references Kendrick Lamar performing "Not Like Us" at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 9. While Kendrick censored his "certified pedophile" lyric, everyone in attendance seemingly rapped along in unison to the "A-minor" line, which is also a reference to Drake allegedly liking underage girls.

On Feb. 2, Kendrick Lamar also had a big night at the Grammys at Drake's expense. K-Dot's "Not Like Us" diss won five awards, including Record of the Year. While Kendrick walked up to accept his trophy, the Grammy DJ played the exact moment of "Not Like Us" where Kendrick goes on a run of accusations about Drake and his team, concluding with "A-minor," which was sung in unison by the collection of Drake's musical peers in attendance.

Music fans have been weighing in online about Drake being the butt of serious allegations on big stages.

"Drake has now been called a pdfile on an Amazon platformed concert, at the Grammys, at the Super Bowl, & at the Oscar’s," one person wrote on X. "With no victims coming forward & no accusations."

"We are seeing people normalize and promote pedophilia… smh! No shame," another comment reads.

"Member when Andrew Shultz made a joke about sexually assaulting Kendrick Lamar?" someone else posted. "Everybody was saying 'it’s comedy' 'it’s freedom of speech.' Now that same crowd bitchin about the Drake joke at the Oscars. Oh NOW yall don’t find comedy funny anymore??"

Kendrick's child predator allegations seem to partly stem from video of Drake fondling and kissing a 17-year-old girl during a concert back in 2010. However, Drake has never been accused of hooking up with or having an affinity for children.

Drake clearly has a problem with how this is all playing out. He has filed two pre-action petitions and a federal defamation lawsuit against UMG in connection to them distributing "Not Like Us." In a recent motion filed in the lawsuit, Drake's lawyers cited the Super Bowl performance as part of UMG's continued campaign of defaming the OVO rapper. UMG has denied the claims.

See reactions to The Grammys, Super Bowl and Oscars allowing Drake to be called a pedophile below.

Fans React to The Grammys, Super Bowl and Oscars Allowing Drake Shade

