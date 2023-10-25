Drake Drops New For All the Dogs Merch

Drake has released new merch in connection to his For All the Dogs album.

Drake Drops New Merch Line

On Tuesday (Oct. 24), Drake's drakerelated Instagram page announced the launch of new merch. The threads from Champaign Papi's latest collection commemorate his latest LP. Drake has six new designs, including t-shirts and a hoodie. Prices for the items range from $45 for the For All the Dogs t-shirt, which features the album cover design, to $225 for the FATD Hoodie. One shirt features an image of Drake's son Adonis sitting next to a small dog. Another shirt displays the neon numbers of the FATD track "7969." The merch is being sold at drakerelated.com.

Drake's For All the Dogs Rules Billboard Charts

Drake's For All the Dogs debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart a week after it's release, marking Aubrey's 13th No. 1 album. With the SZA assisted "Slime You Out" debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in September, and "First Person Shooter featuring J. Cole debuting at No. 1 earlier this month, Drake has now tied Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 songs by a male soloist.

Drake appeared to celebrate the accomplishment by breaking out what may be Michael Jackson's famed crystal-studded glove, which was purchased at auction earlier this year.

