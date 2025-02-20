Looks Like Everybody’s Going to a Drake Concert to Win Free Money

Drake is definitely a giver. Back in 2018, he blew his entire $1 million "God's Plan" music video budget on giving back to the local Miami community. Drizzy's philanthropical ways have continued in recent years, with the rapper giving away over $400,000 in cash and gifts to lucky fans during the first leg of his It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage in 2023. The 6 God has extended the trend on his current Anita Max Win Tour, which kicked off on Feb. 4, and things are getting a little out of hand.

Drizzy started the tradition by giving away something to one lucky fan on each tour stop, whether it be an expensive handbag or cash. But as he has repeated his shtick, fans are getting more desperate creative in their requests. Last February, Drake promised a cancer survivor $100,000 to after seeing them holding up a sign at a show in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier this month, Drake gave away a honeymoon and $25,000 to a couple who got engaged at his show in Sydney, Australia.

Now, instead of giving out predetermined presents, eager concertgoers are more often coming to shows with handmade signs spelling out personal requests. One photo from his current tour that went viral on Feb. 19 shows Drake standing on stage while over two dozen fans hoist signs into the air requesting everything from a paid mortgage to a bachelorette party in Ibiza. During one recent show, Drake played Rock, Papper, Scissor with a fan for a $20K payday. The fan lost and Drake still promised him the cash.

It's gotten to a point where some fans are seemingly going to Drake's shows for a come-up rather than to hear "The Catch Up." It's a win-win for the rapper, who gets butts in seats and great PR.

During a recent stop in in Melbourne, Australia, Drake told the crowd why he continues the custom, citing the mother and daughter who were killed by a drunk driver while leaving his show in St. Louis in 2024.

"It f**ked my mind up to think that we can go from having this much fun, and then just like that, life changes. And it made me think about the fact that we're all in this room together but you really never know what the next person is going through."

Take care.