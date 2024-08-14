Dr. Dre Is Serious About Competing in Archery at 2028 Olympics

Dr. Dre says he's serious about competing in archery at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Dr. Dre Plans to Try Out for 2028 Olympics

On Tuesday (Aug. 13), Dr. Dre sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight to discuss the 2028 Olympics, which will be held in Los Angeles. Dr. Dre performed with Snoop Dogg in Long Beach, Calif. to close out the Olympics this past Sunday. During the conversation, Dre said he fully plans on trying out for archery when the 2028 Olympic Games come to Los Angeles.

"Archery," he said around the three-minute mark in the video below. "I'm deada*s serious."

Dre added that he is actually quite the experienced archer, and thinks he has a shot at competing. "I actually started archery in junior high," he said. "I stopped for a while, and my son bought me a setup, I don't know if was for my birthday or Father’s Day or something like that. So I have it set up in my backyard. I heard that qualifying for the Olympics is 77 feet, and I practice at 90. Wouldn't that be interesting to go, especially with it being here in L.A., and win the gold medal?"

Dre concluded by saying, "I feel like I can do anything."

The 2024 Olympics closing ceremony was also a sendoff to L.A., as a kick-off ceremony for the 2028 games. Snoop performed "Drop It Like It's Hot" before bringing out Dre for "The Next Episode." H.E.R. also sang the national anthem.

Hip Hop's Strong Connection to 2024 Olympic Games

Hip-Hop had a strong connection to the 2024 Olympic Games. Soop Dogg covered the event for NBC this year and even helped carry the Olympic Torch. This was also the debut year for breakdancing as an Olympic sport, with b-girl Raygun's performance going viral for her unique style. However, the sport will not be heading to L.A. in 2028.

Elsewhere, Flavor Flav was seen showing his die-hard support for the U.S. Women's Waterpolo Team, and Quavo and Travis Scott were spotted in Paris during the games.

See Dr. Dre's full interview below.

Watch Dr. Dre Say He's Serious About Competing in Archery at 2028 Olympics