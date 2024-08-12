Dr. Dre Opens Second High School in California

Dr. Dre and his business partner and longtime music exec Jimmy Iovine are opening a new high school in California, the hip-hop mogul's second academy in two years.

Dr. Dre Launches High School Academy in Los Angeles

On Monday (Aug. 12), Los Angeles' Fox 11 News broke the news that the hip-hop moguls have launched the Iovine Young Center Academy at Morningside High School in Inglewood, Calif. The school will be a part of the Inglewood Unified School District starting next summer.

According to Fox 11, the school is advertised as having, "cutting edge, interdisciplinary curriculum aimed at training young leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs." The school will start with ninth-grade students next summer with plans to expand to all grades by the 2028-29 school year.

Dr. Dre Continues Expanding His Academic Footprint

Dr. Dre continues expanding his academic footprint in the Los Angeles area by funding school and scholastic programs. In 2013, Dre and Jimmy launched the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy at the University of Southern California, which covers design strategy, business innovation, extended realities, interactive technologies, transformative AI, product innovations, health innovation and more. In 2022, the duo launched the Iovine and Young Center Integrated Design, Technology, and Entrepreneurship Magnet, a high school based at Audubon Middle School in the Leimert Park neighborhood in South Los Angeles.

Check out a news report about Dr. Dre's new school below.

Watch Fox 11 News' Coverage of Dr. Dre's New School in Inglewood