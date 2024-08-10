Olympics Breakdancing – A Look at the Competitions, Viral Videos and Results in Paris

Breaking, a dance culture that started in the Bronx in the 1970s, has made its debut at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. Who would have thought that hip-hop would take it this far.

The women competed on Friday (Aug. 9), while the men competed on Saturday (Aug. 10). The event took place at Place de la Concorde, the largest square in Paris, with hundreds of people in attendance.

Japan's Ami Yuasa (aka B-girl "Ami") won gold at the first Breaking event, showing off her impressive toprocking moves and backflips. Meanwhile, Canada's Philip Kim (aka B-boy Phil Wizard) won the first men's Breaking gold medal.

"The fact that breaking was added to the Olympic Games was a great thing because it allowed people to discover all the wonderful things about breaking," Yuasa told Reuters. "Everyone who competed today was able to communicate the wonderful aspects of breaking."

Unfortunately, Breaking was not included in the Los Angeles Games in 2028, and its inclusion in the Brisbane Games in 2032 appears unlikely. So it may take some time before it reappears in the Olympics. Despite this setback, the competitors made a lasting impression by showcasing Breaking as both a cultural art form and a sport, elevating it to the same competitive level as gymnastics.

Here are some information and highlights from the two-day Breaking competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Competitors Are Judged on Five Categories

Technique

Execution

Musicality

Originality

Vocabulary (Body language)

There's no numerical scoring system like in other Olympic competitions like figure skating or gymnastics. Judges score the dances based subjectively and visually on style and technique.

The Medal Winners: Women

Gold: Ami Yuasa (B-girl Ami), 25, Japan

Silver: Dominika Banevič (B-girl Nicka), 17, Lithuania

Bronze: Liu Qingyi (B-girl 671), 19, China

The Medal Winners: Men

Gold: Philip Kim (B-boy Phil Wizard), 27 ,Canada

Silver: Danis Civil (B-boy Dany Dann), 36, France

Bronze: Victor Montalvo (B-boy Victor), 30, USA

B-Girl Ami of Team Japan competes with B-Girl India of Team Netherlands during the Breaking B-Girls Quarterfinal 1 battle on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. / B-Boy Phil Wizard of Team Canada competes with B-Boy Lee of Team Netherlands (not pictured) in the Breaking B-Boys Quarterfinal Four on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. Elsa/Steph Chambers/Getty Images (2) loading...

Rachael Gunn (aka B-girl Raygun) Had Viral Moment at Breaking Event

Rachael Gunn, aka B-girl Raygun, went viral on social media but wasn't for her dance skills. The 36-year-old professor from Sydney, Australia, showed up at the competition to show off her bizarre dance moves while mostly lying flat on the ground. At one point, Raygun jumped up and performed her "kangaroo" move where she hopped up and down like the native Australian animal. It was an embarrassment. Thankfully, she was eliminated from the round-robin stage without earning a single point.

Videos of Raygun's routine have gone viral on TikTok and YouTube, which can be viewed below. Many people feel Raygun was mocking the genre of hip-hop and dance with her unorthodox dance skills.

B-Girl Raygun of Team Australia competes during the B-Girls Round Robin - Group B on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images loading...

Snoop Dogg Kicked Off Breaking Ceremony

Veteran hip-hopper Snoop Dogg came out before the Breaking competition started at the Olympics. The Doggfather walked out to his 2004 track "Drop It Like It's Hot" and did a little two step for the crowd. Next Snoop slapped his cane three times on the ground to kick off the festivities.

Watch some of the highlights from the Breaking event at the 2024 Paris Olympics below.

Watch Japan's B-girl Ami Wins First-Ever Breaking Olympic Gold Medal

Watch Canada's B-boy Phil Wizard Wins First-Ever Breaking Olympic Gold Medal

Watch Incredible Breakdancing Routines From Men and Women Competitors at the Paris Olympics

Australia's B-girl Raygun's Viral "Breaking" Performance at Paris Olympics

Watch Reactions to B-girl Raygun's Viral Breakdancing Moves at the Paris Olympics