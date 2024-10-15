Diddy Shares First Instagram Post Since His Arrest

Diddy shares his first social media post since being arrested last month for sex crime charges.

Diddy Posts on Instagram for the First Time in Weeks

Diddy has yet to make a statement since he was arrested on Sept. 16 on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. On Tuesday (Oct. 15), Puff broke his social media silence by sharing a post dedicated to his daughter Love's 2nd birthday. In the post, which can be seen below, the embattled music mogul uploaded a series of photos of Love, including one where he is pictured with the toddler.

Diddy captioned the post, "Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday baby Love! Happy Birthday to you!! Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you."

Diddy Fights for Freedom

Diddy is currently being held without bond after he was denied pretrial release, despite his legal team's efforts to get him freed before his trial. He has pleaded not guilty to the federal government's claims that he systematically sexually abused victims for years by way of force, coercion or fear. Diddy's trial date has been set for May 5, 2025.

In addition to criminal charges, he is facing a dozen civil cases with accusers making claims of sexual abuse and rape. More civil lawsuits are on the horizon, according to Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee who announced earlier this month that he is representing 120 people who plan to sue the Bad Boy founder and his associates for sex crimes dating back to 1991.

