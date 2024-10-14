Bow Wow Faces Backlash for Saying There Are No Diddy Parties to Go to Following Music Mogul’s Arrest

Bow Wow is facing backlash for saying it doesn't feel right that there are no more Diddy parties following the music mogul's arrest for sex crimes.

Bow Wow Speaks on Diddy Scandal

On Oct. 10, Shad was a guest on the More to the Story Podcast with Rocsi Diaz. During the sitdown, the rapper was asked his thoughts on Diddy facing criminal and civil sex crime allegations.

"I would have never thought that we would see him in this position," Bow Wow says at the 21-minute timestamp of the video below. "He's like the gatekeeper to the game. BET weekend, like, the last two...just didn't feel right. ’Cause it was no motion, it was no parties. There was nowhere to go."

"I'm separating it, I'm talking about him as the artist, the person," Bow Wow later clarifies. "How monumental and important he was to the culture...You feel it. It's like a hole. He was just such a gatekeeper. From the liquor in the clubs...He was everything hip-hop. For that to die out, it's like you just would have never thought."

Bow Wow Faces Backlash for Diddy Comments

Bow Wow has been facing backlash on social media for his comments about Diddy.

"Bow wow crashing out over no Diddy parties and 2K25 was not on my bingo card," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Poor thing got that Stockholm syndrome, cause he been around the diddler since he was like 12," another post reads.

Rappers Weigh In on Diddy Scandal

The Diddy scandal has been a hot topic for he past 11 months, with things coming to a head when he was arrested and indicted last month in New York for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. Several rappers have weighed in on the embattled media mogul's legal drama including Boosie BadAzz, 50 Cent, Master P and others.

Check out Bow Wow on the More to the Story Podcast with Rocsi Diaz and see reactions to the rapper's comments below.

