Video Leaks of Diddy Seen for the First Time in Court Pleading Not Guilty to Sex Crimes

Video surfaces showing Diddy in court for his sex trafficking case for the first time.

Diddy Seen in Court

On Wednesday (Dec. 4), MediaTakeOut obtained footage of Puff's arraignment on Sept. 17. In the video, which can be seen below, Diddy sits next to his attorney in a packed courtroom while New York Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky notifies Puff of his charges. The Bad Boy Entertainment founder sits silently while the judge reads aloud the prosecution's allegations, which include forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice, in addition to sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

After the judge asks Diddy's attorney if he has had a chance to review the indictment with Diddy, the lawyer affirms. Diddy then rises and utters the words "not guilty" when asked if he is prepared to enter a plea.

Previous to this, Diddy had only been seen in courtroom sketches since his arrest on Sept. 16.

Diddy Awaits Trial After Being Denied Bail

Diddy is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center where he will remain until his trial. Despite multiple attempts at getting the embattled music mogul out on bond, Diddy has been denied bail each time. In the most recent attempt, United States District Judge Arun Subramanian shot down Diddy's attorney's argument that he should be freed and cited the risk to the safety of the community if the music star is let out on bond.

In addition to a criminal case, Puff is dealing with over 30 civil lawsuits mostly filed by people who claim they were drugged and sexually assaulted by Diddy and his associates dating back to the late 1990s.

Diddy's criminal trial date has been set to begin on May 5, 2025.

