Blueface’s Stripper Videos With Son Prompts Visit From Police and Child Services – Report

Blueface's recent stripper videos, which featured his son Javaughn, have landed him in some hot water. Apparently, the police and child services paid him a visit after his clips went viral.

Blueface Under Investigation After His Stripper Videos With His Son Surface Online

According to a TMZ report, published on Sunday (Sept. 10), police have been called to Blueface's Los Angeles home nine times since May with his most serious call involving the Department of Children and Family Services. Law enforcement sources have told the media outlet that Sheriff's deputies and DCFS paid a visit to the "Thotiana" rapper after videos surfaced featuring his 6-year-old son Javaughn in another room with strippers closed by.

In one of the videos, Blueface is shown having strippers twerking in another room while his son and 1-year-old daughter Journey are being watched by a baby-sitter in another room. Another video features Blue asking his son if he was gay while women stripped in a nearby room. Blue's children's mother, Jaidyn Alexis, is also in the next room with the strippers.

The videos caught the attention of child services and they launched an investigation into the matter. TMZ reports that Blueface still has custody of his son, however, the investigation hasn't moved forward because no one answered the door or picked up the phone when deputies arrived at his house.

Overall, police have knocked on Blueface's L.A. home several times following calls about loud music and dogs constantly barking at his house. But his most serious call involved child services. Meanwhile, at Blueface's party house in the San Fernando Valley, cops reportedly have been there multiple times after the rapper's neighbors complained about fights and loud music there.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department, DFCS and Blueface's reps for comment.

Blueface Airs Out His Issues With How Chrisean Rock Is Raising Their Newborn Son

Ever since his ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock gave birth to their son, Chrisean Malone, Jr., Blueface has been going on social media complaining about how she is raising their newborn baby. Recently, Blue went on Twitter and called out Rock for making a social media account for their child and putting a booking email on the page.

"Baby got a instagram with a booking email in the bio at 2 days old he taking bookings already this lady had a baby for clout dam shame," Blueface tweeted.

"Since she didn't wanna let me see my son come out I guess I gotta book cuz for a show," he continued. "What's the baby booking rate ! I'll pay it but he gotta come meet his family. Somebody email an lmk how much to book chrisean jr to meet his new family."

Meanwhile, Chrisean Rock is enjoying motherhood to the fullest.

Watch some of Blueface's videos that launched a police investigation below.

Watch Blueface's Stripper Videos That Spark a Police Investigation Below