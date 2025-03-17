ASAP Rocky Wants Smoke With Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole on New Song

A$AP Rocky seems ready for all the smoke with Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole on a new song Rocky premiered at Rolling Loud Los Angeles over the weekend.

A$AP Rocky Calls Out The Big 3

On March 15, Rocky headlined day one of the Rolling Loud festival at the Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, Calif. The A$AP Mob founder made a grand entrance by performing on a suspended helicopter. He debuted a new song that finds him calling out The Big 3.

"I ain't on J. Cole, I ain't on Drake, I ain't on Kendrick side/I choose homicide, they gon' see a different side," Rocky raps on the track below, which will presumably reside on his upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb.

Elsewhere on the song, he takes a shot at another unnamed foe, rapping: "Ni**as do the most when they irrelevant/Claiming A$AP, but we were never friends."

Later in the set, Rocky performs a new Metro Boomin-produced track from behind a podium while flanked by an American flag, seemingly a reference to his recent court case, where he was found not guilty of shooting A$AP Relli.

A$AP Rocky Preps New Album

A$AP Rocky is feeling himself after beating a criminal case last month. He is currently working on his long-awaited new album, Don't Be Dumb. He recently told GQ magazine that the album is complete.

"I'm in the mixing and mastering realm of it, but I think quite frankly, people are tired of hearing about updates about the album," he told the publication. "They’re just ready to get this sh*t, you know what I'm saying? I don't think anybody wants to hear where I'm at with it, how far is it along and all that. They just want to hear some sh*t just to see where I'm at, and I promise I got some new shit in store. I'm challenging myself. It's like anything, I approach it with a different tactic, degree, or finesse."

Rocky and Drake have previous beef, but name-dropping Cole and Kendrick seems to be about Rocky letting fans know he's ready for whatever with whomever.

Check out A$AP Rocky calling out The Big 3 during his Rolling Loud set below.

Watch A$AP Rocky Perform New Songs at Rolling Loud

Watch A$AP Rocky's Full 2025 Rolling Loud Los Angeles Set