ASAP Rocky Thanks Jury for Saving His Life After Not Guilty Verdict in Gun Assault Trial

A$AP Rocky showed a big sign of appreciation to jurors by telling them they saved his life after he was found not guilty on all charges in his gun assault trial.

A$AP Rocky Tells Jurors They Saved His Life

On Tuesday (Feb. 18), A$AP Rocky learned his fate in his gun assault trial, which turned out in his favor. After being acquitted of two counts of first-degree assault with a semiautomatic firearm in a Los Angeles court, the Harlem, N.Y. rapper thanked the jury for saving his life.

"Thank y'all for saving my life," Rocky told the jury. "Thank you, thank you. Thank you for making the right decision." He also thanked Superior Court Judge Mark Arnold. "Thank you, your honor." The moment was captured on a livestream of the verdict, which can be viewed below. Rocky can be heard thanking the jury, but is not shown.

On the 14th day of trial, following testimony and closing arguments, it took the jury just under four hours to find Rocky not guilty of the charges. Rocky was on trial for the shooting of A$AP Relli during a dispute in a Hollywood, Calif. parking lot on Nov. 6, 2021.

A$AP Rocky Trial Details

When the trial began last month, A$AP Rocky turned down a plea deal on the first day. The deal included serving three years of probation, a seven-year suspended prison sentence and 180 days in county jail if he pled guilty to one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. During the trial, Rocky's legal team denied he shot Relli and insisted Rocky only used a prop gun to scare Relli when their confrontation turned physically violent.

The trial became contentious at times. While A$AP Relli was testifying, he called out Rocky during an outburst in court. The lawyers for both sides even got into a shouting match during one day of the trial. Rocky's pop star girlfriend Rihanna was present for multiple days of the trial, and even brought their two children, RZA and Riot, into the courtroom.

If found guilty, prosecutors were seeking eight years in prison for Rocky.

Read More: 10 Rappers Who Beat Major Legal Cases and Walked Away With a Victory

See A$AP Rocky thank the jury at the 7:29:46-mark below.

Watch A$AP Rocky Thank the Jury