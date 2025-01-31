Here’s the First Look at Rihanna in Courtroom Sketch at ASAP Rocky’s Gun Assault Trial

Rihanna has been front and center for the previous two days of A$AP Rocky's gun assault trial. Though no photos of her in attendance have surfaced, courtroom sketches of the pop star have popped up.

Rihanna's Likeness Captured in Courtroom Sketches

A$AP Rocky's freedom is currently on the line as he stands trial for the 2021 shooting of A$AP Relli. Despite not being present for the first two days of the trial, Ri Ri was on hand on Wednesday (Jan. 29) and Thursday (Jan. 30). According to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, Rihanna has been sitting in the front row of the gallery, next to Rocky's mother and sister.

Though cameras are allowed in the courtroom. Taking video or photos of the gallery is prohibited. So Rihanna's court appearance has been documented through courtroom photos. Courtroom illustrator Mona Shafer Edwards drew images of the singer, which can be seen below. In the photos, Rihanna appears to watch the court proceedings intently.

Rihanna Witnesses A$AP Relli Outburst

Yesterday's hearing included some fireworks as Relli had a heated exchange with Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, and insisted death threats have occurred due to the case.

"Why are you showing my Instagram? I'm already getting death threats," Relli questioned when Tacopina showed the jury one of Relli's Instagram posts. "[People] threatening my daughter, like, what's going on here?...Because you're saying I'm an extortionist. You putting my whole life on...This is getting really annoying. What does this have to do with the case?"

Relli also had an outburst in court where he reportedly addressed Rocky directly saying, "You did it yourself."

A$AP Rocky rejected a plea deal on the first day of the trial. If convicted, the prosecution is recommending he serve 10 to 12 years behind bars.

Check out Rihanna's courtroom sketch below.

See Rihanna Watching the A$AP Rocky Gun Assault Trial