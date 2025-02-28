ASAP Rocky Is Tired of Saying His Album Is Coming and So Are We

It's fitting that A$AP Rocky named his last album Testing because he's been testing his fans' patience ever since.

It's been 2,471 days since the Harlem, N.Y. rapper's most recent offering was released to the masses. In that time, the A$AP Mob has seemingly disbanded, Rocky's been involved in a huge international court drama, had two kids with pop star Rihanna, been arrested, tried and found not guilty in a criminal gun case in Los Angeles that took three years to play out and become a fashion maven. Yet, his new album, Don't Be Dumb, remains elusive.

Initially teased in 2022 and later announced to be dropping last Fall, the album has been delayed numerous times. Once for sample clearance issues and later presumably so Rocky could focus on his criminal case. With that case now behind him, Rocky seems focused on putting out the LP after becoming tired of teasing its release.

On Friday (Feb. 28), Rocky spoke with GQ magazine where he opened up about how close he is to dropping the album.

"I'm in the mixing and mastering realm of it, but I think quite frankly, people are tired of hearing about updates about the album," he told the publication. "They’re just ready to get this sh*t, you know what I'm saying? I don't think anybody wants to hear where I'm at with it, how far is it along and all that. They just want to hear some sh*t just to see where I'm at, and I promise I got some new shit in store. I'm challenging myself. It's like anything, I approach it with a different tactic, degree, or finesse."

"The album's done," he continued. "I just want to drop it. I don't want to keep saying what I'm going to do and I want to give people what I've been promising them for a long-a*s f**king time."

We now seem closer than ever to seeing what Rocky has prepared.

"The truth of the matter is [fans] need to be fed, and I’m tired of saying that the plate is almost ready," he added. "It's hot y'all! It's hot! The chef is cooking. But here we are. I just want to bring it out. A whole gourmet meal. The whole course"

After seven years, fans are definitely already sitting at the table with fork and spoon in hand. The time is now. Rocky already dropped the ball in some fans' eyes by not putting out the album on the week he was acquitted in the A$AP Relli shooting case earlier this month. But Rocky seems to have other plans.

Those plans need to involve releasing his new album A.S.A.P.

