Two Days Since Being Acquitted and ASAP Rocky Already Has a New Job as Creative Director of Ray-Ban

Fresh off being found not guilty in his gun assault case, A$AP Rocky has been named the creative director of Ray-Ban.

A$AP Rocky Scores New Gig

On Friday (Feb. 21), the sunglasses giant announced the new appointment.

"Ray-Ban transcends the eyewear industry; it's not just a brand, it’s a lifestyle," Ray-Ban President, Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, said via press release. "For nearly 80 years the brand has been on the faces of the most iconic musicians, artists, actors and heroes – shaping and re-shaping the status quo, leading cultural revolutions of all the times. Today, we are welcoming A$AP Rocky into our family; he’s a visionary artist and creator. His ability to push the boundaries of the diverse worlds he explores, aligns with the Ray-Ban DNA. We are reinforcing the brand's values of innovation, pioneering spirit, and courage. Let the future begin!"

Rocky also celebrated his new position.

"I’ve always admired Ray-Ban’s ability to stay true to its roots while constantly evolving," Rocky said. "I’m excited to be part of the strong heritage and develop the next chapter for an iconic brand like Ray-Ban."

A$AP Rocky will be the first person to hold the creative director position at Ray-Ban. As the creative director, Rocky will be "guiding creative projects and shaping the future of the brand’s image and design."

Rocky's first contribution to the company will come in the form of the new Blacked Out Collection, which is set to drop in April.

Read More: 12 Rappers Who Beat Major Legal Cases and Walked Away With a Victory

A$AP Rocky Avoids Jail Time

A$AP Rocky's new job comes on the heels of him being acquitted of two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in connection to the alleged November of 2021 shooting of A$AP Relli, on Tuesday (Feb. 19). Following a 14-day trial, the jury found Rocky not guilty, despite many jurors not believing the rapper's story.

Rocky turned down a plea deal on the first day of trial, reportedly due to the impact it would have had on potential partnerships like his collaboration with Ray-Ban.

ASAP Rocky creative director Ray-Ban Ray-Ban loading...