Everyone From Rihanna to the DA Has a Reaction to ASAP Rocky’s Not Guilty Verdict

A$AP Rocky's legal saga is now behind him after he was acquitted during his gun assault trial on Tuesday (Feb. 18). The verdict is making headlines and everyone from Rocky, Rihanna and the District Attorney have something to say about the results.

A$AP Rocky

A relieved A$AP Rocky addressed the press outside the courthouse following the verdict.

"I really want to thank the jury for making the right decision," the Harlem, N.Y. rapper told reporters. "I'm just so thankful. This is crazy right now. This whole experience has been crazy for the past four years. But I'm thankful."

Rocky also knighted his attorney Joe Tacopina as "A$AP Joe."

In Rocky's first post-trial tweet, he wrote "DON'T BE DUMB," the title of his upcoming album, leading to speculation that the oft-delayed LP may drop on Friday (Feb. 21).

A$AP Rocky's Attorney Joe Tacopina

Rocky's attorney also addressed the press.

"Bottom line is, we're thankful for the jury," Tacopina said. "They saw through this mirage of a case. We said from day one he was innocent. He turned down a plea for almost no jail time because he was innocent. And I've always said, this was an extortion."

Rihanna

A$AP Rocky's girlfriend, pop star Rihanna, was present at the hearing. She was all smiles during the post-trial interviews other than shushing an excited fan. Ri Ri later shared a message on her Instagram Story.

"The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful. Humbled by his mercy," she posted.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney

The Los Angeles County District Attorney released a statement after coming out on the losing end of the case.

"While today’s verdict is not the outcome we sought, we respect the jury’s decision and the integrity of our justice system," the statement reads in part. "Our office remains committed to seeking accountability for those who break the law no matter their status or influence."

A$AP Rocky Trial Juror

One of the jurors in the trial has since given an interview with reporter Nique at Nite and revealed that most of the jury didn't believe Rocky's prop gun story but acquitted him anyway.

"I think we did the best we could with the instructions we had and with the evidence we had," the juror explained. "We were all thinking a crime had been committed. But the thing is, with the instructions we had, and with the law, we didn't think there was enough evidence to convict."