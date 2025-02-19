Most Jurors Believed ASAP Rocky Fired a Real Gun at ASAP Relli But Still Acquitted Him

A$AP Rocky was acquitted in his gun assault trial despite many jurors believing the rapper was lying about shooting a prop gun.

A$AP Rocky Trial Juror Speaks

On Tuesday (Feb. 18), a jury of 12 people found Rocky not guilty of shooting A$AP Relli in November of 2021, after a 14-day trial. Following the verdict, reporter Nique at Nite caught up with one of the jurors who spoke candidly in a post-trial interview about the group's decision not to convict the Harlem, N.Y. rapper.

"I think we did the best we could with the instructions we had and with the evidence we had," the juror explains in the video below about concluding not guilty. "We were all thinking a crime had been committed. But the thing is, with the instructions we had, and with the law, we didn't think there was enough evidence to convict."

As for Rocky's prop gun defense, the jury wasn't buying it.

"The feeling was that there was a gun," the juror adds. "Unfortunately, they didn't have enough evidence to convict on the charges that were handed down to us...I didn't think that they had really convincing evidence it was a prop gun. It was kinda mysterious the way it disappeared and they couldn't produce it as evidence. So, some of the testimony did not sound accurate or truthful."

“I hope that in the future Mr. Mayers really thinks about his actions before he is upset with somebody," she adds. "He does have a lot to lose. He's lucky, at this point, that we didn't have enough evidence to hand down a conviction."

A$AP Rocky Acquitted

A$AP Rocky was found not guilty of two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in Los Angeles court on Tuesday afternoon, bringing to an end a legal issue that has been looming over the rapper's head since his arrest in April of 2022. After the verdict was read, Rocky reacted by jumping into the gallery and hugging his friends and family. He also thanked the jury for saving his life as they filed out of the courtroom. Rocky was facing a recommended sentence of eight years in prison after rejecting a plea deal at the start of the trial.

Check out an A$AP Rocky trial juror talking about the case below.

Watch an A$AP Rocky Trial Juror Explain Why They Decided Not to Convict