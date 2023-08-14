6ix9ine Nonchalantly Works Out at New Gym After Getting Beat Up at LA Fitness

6ix9ine has changed venues after being beaten up in LA Fitness a few months ago, with video recently surfacing of the rapper pumping iron at Planet Fitness.

6ix9ine Lifts Weights at Planet Fitness

6ix9ine has been back outside following his viral beat down back in March. On Aug 10, video surfaced of the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper in Planet Fitness working on getting some gains. In the video below, Tekashi is seen sitting on a piece of gym equipment working on his arms.

Read More: Boosie BadAzz Wants to Start a GoFundMe for 6ix9ine Attacker

6ix9ine's Viral Bathroom Attack

Back in March, 6ix9ine was jumped in a LA Fitness bathroom in Lake Worth, Fla. by multiple men. Three suspects were arrested for the beatdown; Rafael Medina, Jr., Octavious Medina and Anthony Maldonado. Police have since dropped the charges against Maldonado. The motive for the assault remains unclear.

Read More: New Footage Surfaces of 6ix9ine Assault in Gym

6ix9ine's Own Legal Issues

6ix9ine has some of his own legal issues. Last week, he was arrested in Palm Beach County, Fla. for failure to appear in court. The arrest stems from Tekashi being pulled over back in June and being cited for not having any registration for the vehicle he was driving. The arrest comes on the heels of 6ix9ine returning to the English-speaking music scene with the new track "Shaka Laka" featuring Kodak Black.

See video of 6ix9ine pumping iron at the gym below.

See 6ix9ine Lifting Weights at Planet Fitness