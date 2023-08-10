6ix9ine Arrested for Failure to Appear in Court

6ix9ine has been arrested in Florida for failure to appear in court.

6ix9ine Arrested in Florida

Last night (Aug. 9), 6ix9ine was booked by the Palm Beach County Florida Sheriff's Office, XXL has confirmed via police records. He was arrested on one count of failure to appear in court. The "Shaka Laka" rapper was released this morning (Aug. 10) on a $2,000 surety bond.

According to local Miami news outlet NBC 6, the arrest stems from 6ix9ine failing to appear in court for a traffic violation. The rapper received a citation back in June following a traffic stop on Florida's Turnpike just south of Boynton Beach, Fla. for not having registration for the vehicle he was driving. He subsequently missed his court date to address the issue.

Recent 6ix9ine News

The arrest comes on the heels of 6ix9ine releasing the new single with Kodak Black, "Shaka Laka," which has caused backlash for Yak, who was reportedly paid $1 million for his verse on the song. This is Tekashi's second time making headlines in South Florida in recent months. Back in March, 6ix9ine was assaulted by three men in an LA Fitness bathroom in Lake Worth, Fla. Three suspects were arrested for the beatdown; Rafael Medina, Jr., Octavious Medina and Anthony Maldonado. However, police have since dropped the charges against Maldonado.

