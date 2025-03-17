The Wig Reveal – 6ix9ine’s Haircut Was Just a Hoax

Exaggerating the truth happens a lot in hip-hop. Rappers do it in their rhymes and even get caught in big lies that leave fans perplexed. But 6ix9ine has decided to come clean about something that won't get him as much heat as snitching once did: he's been wearing a wig for the last year.

6ix9ine's Haircut Was Never Real — It Was a Wig

On Sunday afternoon (March 16), 6ix9ine surprised the internet when he posted a video on his social media accounts showing that the short, blond hair he's been rocking since last August is actually just a wig.

"Who wants to buy my wig?" the Brooklyn rapper put as a caption on X. "Sometimes you really do got to pop out and show ni**as," he added on Instagram.

The clip shows Tekashi plopping down into a chair, removing a durag from his hair then putting on his ankle monitor for house arrest. Surrounded by colorful tables and bottles of bright liquids, he pours one of the liquids into a spray bottle and begins dousing his short, blond hair with it. Then comes the big reveal. 6ix9ine pulls off the blond wig to show that his long, black hair has been braided underneath all along.

He pulls out the braids, begins washing his hair right there and then proceeds to style it. The rhymer drinks the yellow liquid from a bottle then someone off camera throws him a black wig with the rainbow-colored braids that have become synonymous with his brand. 6ix9ine puts on the braided wig then seemingly turns back into 6ix9ine the rapper from the "Gooba" days. Big chains, a matching sweatsuit and all his jewelry get added to the mix.

"Wait wtf I thought that was your real hair all short," a fan wrote on Instagram.

"He had a wig all this time he fooled me," another added.

"Preparing for the return of the KING OF NEW YORK," a 6ix9ine supporter posted.

Last August, the controversial artist debuted a wildly different look when he stepped out on social media showing off his short ’do. Turns out he was just trying out a new hairstyle for his ever-evolving rap career with the option to go back to how it all started whenever he wanted to.

Looks like 6ix9ine is making a return to his rap roots after spending some time in the Latin music market over the last few years. He's been dropping tracks in both English and Spanish recently, but ran up nearly 40 million YouTube views since last September when he released "Respuesta" featuring Cuban singer Lenier. 6ix9ine, whose of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent, raps in all Spanish on the track. He once dated Latin rapper Yailin la Mas Viral throughout 2023, which ended with claims of abuse and 6ix9ine being arrested for domestic violence last January.

That relationship may have also inspired him to dabble more into Latin rap or the fact that he felt he was blackballed after being labeled a snitch in hip-hop for pleading guilty to nine counts of racketeering and firearms charges in 2019, and telling all in court against members of the Nine Trey Gangsters as part of a plea deal that same year. After being sentenced to two years in prison, he was released in 2020 to do the rest of his time on house arrest. Since then, he's gotten caught up with the law on numerous occasions, including a police raid at his Florida home last week that turned up guns and drugs.

If there's one thing 6ix9ine is good at it's marketing himself, and new music is apparently on the way. Expect the rapper to drop something this Friday (March 21) according to his wig reveal video.

Check out 6ix9ine surprise everyone by showing off his wigs below.

Watch 6ix9ine's Reveal He's Been Wearing a Wig