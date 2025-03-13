A Major Raid Went Down at 6ix9ine’s House Where Cops Found Guns and Drugs – Report

6ix9ine's South Florida mansion was raided by authorities yesterday.

Authorities Search 6ix9ine's Florida Mansion

On Wednesday (March 12), authorities with the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, U.S Probation and PBSO Narcotics unit executed a search warrant on Tekashi's home, XXL has confirmed. TMZ has obtained footage of federal agents and local police officers congregating in the rapper's front yard during the search, which can be seen below. Tekashi tells the celebrity news site that authorities descended on his home yesterday morning around 9 a.m. and kept him in handcuffs while they searched the place.

They confiscated drugs and weapons and also took samples of his DNA before releasing him around 3 p.m., the rapper says. But 6ix9ine claims he is doing nothing wrong. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ the search was part of a probation check but did not confirm the items seized.

XXL has reached out to 6ix9ine's attorney and the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office for comment.

6ix9ine's Legal Issues

6ix9ine is currently on house arrest after serving 30 days in jail for a probation violation last December when he tested positive for meth and other infractions of his supervised release. The Brooklyn rapper is also dealing with some monetary issues with the IRS. Many of his personal items were sold off in an auction earlier this month in order to get the rapper's debt.

6ix9ine does seem to have a plan to try and recoup some funds, though. In January, he sued LA Fitness for $1 million in connection to the bathroom beatdown he suffered at a South Florida location in 2023.

Check out the footage of 6xi9ine's home being raided below.

Watch the Video of Authorities Executing a Search Warrant on 6ix9ine's Florida Home