6ix9ine Arrested for Testing Positive for Meth, Violates Supervised Release

UPDATE (Oct. 29):

More details have surfaced surrounding the arrest of 6ix9ine.

According to TMZ, the government is accusing Tekashi of three violations: performing in Las Vegas without permission from his probation department, testing positive for meth during a drug screening and failing to take another required drug test.

6ix9ine's attorney has released the following statement to XXL in response to the rapper's arrest.

"Daniel Hernandez was charged with three technical violations regarding his supervised release," the statement reads. "We are confident that each specification will be dismissed."

ORIGINAL STORY (Oct. 29):

6ix9ine has been arrested for violating the terms of his supervised release in connection to his plea deal in a 2019 racketeering case.

6ix9ine Arrested in New York

On Tuesday (Oct. 29), Tekashi was taken into custody in New York for a warrant issued by the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, according to court records obtained by XXL. He is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon.

In December of 2019, 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison and five years of supervised release in exchange for his testimony in a racketeering case against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang, whom the rapper had been closely affiliated with prior to being arrested in November of 2018.

XXL has reached out to 6ix9ine's attorney and the Southern District Court of New York for comment.

How Did 6ix9ine Violate His Probation?

The circumstances surrounding 6ix9ine's violation are unclear. However, he has been in legal trouble multiple times over the past year, with both incidents taking place in the Dominican Republic. Last October, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting two music producers. He was later released on a $500,000 bond.

This past January, he was arrested in the Dominican Republic for domestic abuse allegations levied by his former girlfriend, singer Yailin la Mas Viral. In late August, authorities in the D.R. announced there was an international warrant out for the Brooklyn rapper's arrest.

Most recently, he was accused in a new lawsuit of assaulting and posting revenge porn of his ex. That is one of multiple lawsuits he's been hit with since his release from prison in April of 2020.