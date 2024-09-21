6ix9ine Accused of Posting Revenge Porn of Ex-Girlfriend on Social Media and Assaulting Her in Lawsuit

6ix9ine's ex-girlfriend, Yailin La Más Viral, has hit the rapper with a lawsuit accusing him of allegedly posting revenge porn of her on social media and subjecting her to physical and emotional abuse in their past relationship.

6ix9ine Accused of Revenge Porn, Assault in Ex-Girlfriend's Lawsuit

According to documents obtained by XXL on Saturday (Sept. 21), Yailin La Más Viral, born Jorgina Lulu Guillermo Diaz, filed a lawsuit in the Southern District Court of Florida on Thursday (Sept. 19) alleging a lengthy history of physical, sexual, emotional and financial abuse by her ex-boyfriend, 6ix9ine. Additionally, the social media personality-turned rapper claimed 6ix9ine allegedly re-publish "revenge porn" through X/Twitter and other digital platforms to humiliate and threaten her.

Yailin stated in her suit that she ended her relationship with 6ix9ine in August of 2024 after discovering the Brooklyn rhymer was stealing money from her to pay for his lavish lifestyle. Yailin also detailed various instances of alleged abuse by 6ix9ine. In December of 2023, Yailin claimed that 6ix9ine assaulted her at a Miami nightclub. After the alleged batter, Yailin alleged that 6ix9ine held her hostage in his home in Florida, hiding her passport and refusing to give her access to her phone or her money.

Yailin also alleged in her lawsuit that after breaking up with the "FeFe" rapper, he repeatedly published sexually explicit photos and videos of her online without her consent on various social media platforms including X, formerly known as Twitter. Although the posts have since been removed, it still caused her emotional distress.

Yailin is seeking $1 million in compensatory damages and a court order (injunction) prohibiting 6ix9ine from posting any intimate material of her.

In a statement to TMZ, 6ix9ine denied the allegations in Yailin's lawsuit. "All that jewelry is mine, that car she's riding in I bought," he reportedly said. "The penthouse shoe [sic] got in the Dominican Republic I bought. I took care of her family, daughter—when I met her she had 2 month old baby—I put pampers and food on the table for them."

6ix9ine, Ex-Girlfriend Had Tumultuous Relationship

6ix9ine and his ex-girlfriend had a tumultuous relationship that was well-documented in the media. Some of their domestic abuse was reported by the media.

On Jan. 17, 2024, 6ix9ine was arrested in the Dominican Republic for domestic violence after a warrant was issued in Santo Domingo. He was released from jail ten days later.

The arrest was related to an incident in December of 2023 in which Yailin was arrested for assaulting Tekashi at his Florida home. Yailin mentioned the incident in her lawsuit above. She was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery, property damage-criminal mischief and obstructing justice.

The arrest was prompted by the emergence of a video depicting her physically assaulting 6ix9ine. A police video of Yailin's arrest can be viewed below.

Watch Yailin La Más Viral explain her lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, 6ix9ine, below.

Fox 5 New York: Yailin La Más Viral Talks Fame, Tekashi 6ix9ine Lawsuit