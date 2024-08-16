6ix9ine Has a Wildly Different Look After Cutting Off All His Rainbow-Colored Braids

6ix9ine is back and he looks wildly different after shedding his rainbow-colored braids.

6ix9ine Cuts Off All His Hair

On Thursday night (Aug. 15), Tekashi ended his social media hiatus and returned to Instagram. The Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper shared a new post, which can be seen below, that shows the controversial rhymer in the studio previewing new music. In the videos he released, 6ix9ine has cut off his famous multicolor hair and opted for a low-cut blond look. He also appears noticeably slimmer.

The clip shows 6ix9ine with an ankle monitor on and downing a swig of Don Julio before rapping along with the new track.

"You know I get you what you want but just don't post me on you 'Gram/B**ch, I'm doing what I want, you ni**as doing what you can," he raps with the assistance of Autotune. "Ni**as talking crazy ’bout me, when they see me they be fans/That sh*t crazy how you do though, I could never understand."

In the second slide of the post, 6ix9ine takes a selfie video while the new track plays in the background. A third clip shows Tekashi in a dark room vibing out to a Latin grove. The final two posts show scantily clad women.

Where Has 6ix9ine Been?

After being assaulted in the bathroom of an LA Fitness in South Florida last March, 6ix9ine seemingly went on a Caribbean getaway and was spotted in multiple times out of the country. However, things took a turn for Tekashi last summer. He was arrested in Florida last August for failure to appear in court. Last October, he was arrested in the Dominican Republic for allegedly assaulting two producers. This past January, he was arrested in the Dominican Republic again for alleged domestic violence.

In addition, he's been dealing with money woes. Last month, his Bentley and Lamborghini were sold in an auction by the IRS to satisfy a lawsuit judgment.

Check out 6ix9ine's post below.

Watch 6ix9ine Showing Off His New Look and Previewing New Music