6ix9ine to Serve 30 Days in Jail for Testing Positive for Meth and Probation Violations – Report

6ix9ine will serve 30 days in jail for violating his probation after striking a deal with prosecutors.

6ix9ine Strikes Deal

On Tuesday (Nov. 5), Tekashi's attorney and the United States District Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced an agreement that would see the Brooklyn rapper conceding to violating the terms of his supervised release, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Thursday (Nov. 7). As a result, 6ix9ine will serve an additional month behind bars. In addition, 6ix9ine will serve one more year on probation. For the first 90 days following his release, Tekashi will remain on house arrest and be monitored electronically. He must also give up his passport and is prohibited from traveling internationally.

Tekashi will officially agree to the terms during his next court hearing on Nov. 12.

6ix9ine Violates Supervised Release

6ix9ine was arrested on Oct. 29 after turning himself in for violating the terms of his supervised release in connection to his plea deal in a 2019 gang racketeering case. He reportedly performed in Las Vegas without prior permission from his probation officer, failed two drug screenings by testing positive for methamphetamine and also skipped out on another required drug test.

XXL has reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office for comment.

In 2019, the "Gummo" rapper was originally sentenced to two years in prison and five years of probation in exchange for his testimony against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang in a New York RICO case. He was released early due to the COVID-19 outbreak in April of 2020. In the last year, he has been arrested multiple times in the Dominican Republic and also been hit with multiple lawsuits.

Read More: 10 Rappers Who Beat Major Legal Cases and Walked Away With a Victory