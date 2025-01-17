6ix9ine Sues LA Fitness for $1 Million Over Bathroom Beatdown

6ix9ine has filed a $1 million lawsuit against LA Fitness over the brutal beating he suffered at a Florida location in 2023.

6ix9ine Takes LA Fitness to Court

On Jan. 10, Tekashi's attorneys filed a civil lawsuit against the gym franchise in Palm Beach County, Fla. court, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Friday (Jan. 17). The suit accuses LAF of negligence in failing to protect 6ix9ine from being assaulted at a Lake Worth location on March 21, 2023. In part, 6ix9ine holds the gym responsible for "failing to implement reasonable security measures at LA Fitness; b) Failing to establish and enforce internal policies, procedures, and safeguards to protect members from criminal attacks; c) Failing to employ adequate security guards at LA Fitness to deter, prevent, de-escalate, and/or neutralize criminal attacks" and more.

The rapper is seeking a trial by jury and $1 million in damages.

6ix9ine Assault Goes Viral

Video of 6ix9ine being jumped by three men in an LA Fitness bathroom went viral when it came out in March of 2023. The clip, which was recorded by one of the attackers, shows 6ix9ine in the fetal position being punched and kicked. The bloodied rapper eventually exits the bathroom following the melee. A week later, three men—Rafael Medina, Jr., Octavious Medina and Anthony Maldonado—were arrested and charged with assaulting and robbing the rapper.

6ix9ine later gave a tell-all interview about the attack. He called the assault cowardly and revealed he was left hospitalized. "There was a lot of contusions to my face, jaw, ribs. I was in the hospital for four days," he said in an interview with NBCMiami.com.

The motive for the attack remains unclear.

XXL has reached out to LA Fitness for comment.